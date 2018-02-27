Justin Thomas takes play out of Nick Saban's playbook

Think Justin Thomas is still basking in the glow of his Sunday triumph at the Honda Classic? Think again.

Less than 48 hours after he defeated Luke List in a playoff at PGA National to earn his eighth career PGA Tour victory, Justin Thomas was in front of a microphone in Mexico City, where he will play in this week’s WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

“It’s crazy to say but it’s pretty forgotten already,” Thomas said of the win. “… I’ve always liked what Coach (Nick) Saban says. You know, they have the 24-hour rule at Alabama; they get to enjoy their win and then it’s on to the next one. That’s in the past and all you can focus and work on is your process and getting ready for the next event.”

Thomas’ 24-hour post-victory celebration “wasn’t really anything crazy.” He had a small gathering of family and friends Sunday evening at The Woods Jupiter, a Jupiter, Fla., restaurant owned by Tiger Woods. Then he headed home to pack, got some sleep, played in the pro-member event at Seminole Golf Club on Monday morning and was on a plane by Monday afternoon.

This week Thomas is trying to win for a second time this season. He is now No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking, a spot ahead of Jordan Spieth, and has played brilliantly in his encore to his five-win PGA Tour Player of the Year campaign last season. In seven starts, Thomas hasn’t finished worse than T-22.