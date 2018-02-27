NFL player contractually agrees to not buy another driver for 5 years

The things we do for love.

Denver Broncos tight end Jeff Heuerman, an avid golfer judging by his social-media posts, recently bought himself a new driver. The 25-year-old former Ohio State standout better get used to it, though, because he’s not getting a new one any time soon.

In fact, Heuerman signed a contract last week with his fiancee, Hannah, that he would not purchase another driver for at least five years.

“Although the driver cost me my rent and dinner for the next month, I still will spend more time with my fiancee because I love her more than I will ever love golf,” the contract reads. “Finally, I will work on coming to terms with the fact that buying more expensive golf clubs/drivers/shafts has not, and will not, make me a better golfer.”

Here are some photos of Heuerman on the golf course – and with his fiancee:

