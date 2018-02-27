Pine Needles to host 2022 U.S. Women's Open

The USGA has announced that Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club will host the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open on June 2-5, making it the first site to host the championship four times. Pine Needles is also slated to host the second staging of the U.S. U.S. Senior Women’s Open in 2019.

There’s an impressive list of previous champions at Pine Needles, a Donald Ross design that opened in 1928. Cristie Kerr won the 2007 U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles, edging Lorena Ochoa and Angela Park by two strokes in Southern Pines, N.C. Karrie Webb won the 2001 edition and Annika Sorenstam triumphed there in 1996.

“Pine Needles is, if not my favorite U.S. Women’s Open venue, it’s in the top three,” Webb told the USGA. “Pine Needles (in 1996) was my very first U.S. Open I ever played in, and then when we went back in 2001, I was so excited to be there as a defending champion. Obviously, it was a special week where I played fantastic golf at a tremendous golf course. I’ll always have special memories of Pine Needles.”

The club was owned by the legendary Peggy Kirk Bell, a charter member of the LPGA and renowned instructor, from 1952 until her death in 2016. Pine Needles also hosted the 1989 U.S. Girls’ Junior and 1991 U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur.

Future U.S. Women’s Open sites

2018 – Shoal Creek (Ala.), May 31-June 3

2019 – Country Club of Charleston (S.C.), May 30-June 2

2020 – Champions Golf Club in Houston, June 4-7

2021 – The Olympic Club in San Francisco, Calif., June 3-6

2022 – Pine Needles, Southern Pines, N.C., June 2-5

2023 – Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links in Pebble Beach, June 1-4