Shintaro Ban medals as UNLV shoot 50 under in NIT victory

Final results

Talk about seeing red.

UNLV shot 50 under as a team to win the 54-hole National Invitational Tournament on Monday at Omni Tucson (Ariz.) National. The 47th-ranked Rebels won by 12 shots over No. 30 Arizona State and 14 over host and No. 38 Arizona.

Making the Rebels’ victory even more impressive was that UNLV had each of its five players shoot under par in all three rounds. Of the 15 under-par rounds carded by a Rebel golfer, just four were in the 70s – and all four of those scores came in Round 1.

No one in UNLV’s lineup finished worse than T-12.

Rebels senior Shintaro Ban bolstered his Haskins Award chances with his second individual title of the season and third of his career. Ban shot 68-65-67 to shoot 16 under and win by two shots over Arizona State’s Chun An Yu, Iowa State’s Denzel Ieremia and North Texas’ Ian Snyman.

Ban now has five top-7 finishes in seven starts this season and hasn’t finished worse than T-17. Ban, who is ranked 24th by Golfweek, ranks 10th in the country in scoring average at 69.33.