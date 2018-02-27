The Forecaddie: Check out the amateur invites for ANA Inspiration

The ANA Inspiration amateur invites are out, The Forecaddie has learned, and it’s no surprise that Lucy Li headlines this year’s crop of six. Li, 15, won the ANA Junior Inspiration last year to earn a spot in the field and was the only amateur who made the cut in the year’s first major.

Four college standouts will join Li: UCLA’s Lili Vu, Albane Valenzuela of Stanford, Maria Fassi of Arkansas and Texas’s Sophia Schubert.

Rounding out the six is Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, who last week won the inaugural Women’s Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship to earn her spot. Thitikul, 15, became the youngest winner in Ladies European Tour history last summer when she clinched the Thailand Championship, breaking a record previously held by Lydia Ko.

Valenzuela, 20, earned low amateur honors at the 2016 ANA Inspiration and received a second invite in ’17 but had to withdraw at the last minute due to a injuries suffered in a bike crash. The Swiss player is the only amateur in the field who participated in the 2016 Olympic Games.

Vu, ranked No. 2 by the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking, made history at UCLA by winning four consecutive events last season. The 20-year-old was a semifinalist at the 2017 Women’s Amateur. Schubert, a 22-year-old senior at Texas, made the cut at last year’s Evian Championship in her LPGA debut.

Fassi, currently No. 4 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings, is a two-time Mexican Amateur champion who has won three times this season at Arkansas.

Li caused a stir as an 11-year-old at the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open at Pinehurst, when she became the youngest qualifier in event history. In addition to her strong showing at the ANA last year, Li took prominent titles on the junior circuit at the Ping Invitational and Rolex Tournament of Champions.