Since last summer when Golf Channel replayed the 1974 PGA Championship at Tanglewood Park, The Man Out Front has been wondering if the tired Robert Trent Jones Sr. classic would get some much-needed attention. Once a favorite of the Wake Forest golf teams in their heyday and site of Lee Trevino’s win over a great leaderboard, the course has not been on the tip of anyone’s tongues for some time.

So with much joy The Forecaddie has learned of an upcoming restoration project at the Forsyth County-run public course. The plan is to rejuvenate tired bunkers and bring back a few other key features. The county has approved an interesting hybrid approach, with a hole-by-hole vision set forth by Bruce Charlton, President of Robert Trent Jones II design to maintain the Jones family ties to a course first designed by “Senior” in 1960.

However, North Carolina-based architect and public golf lover Richard Mandell will guide the project on site after winning out over 15 firms. Work will begin this spring and it sounds like another strong public course that once hosted a major will be in a much better place.

“Bruce and Richard have created an outstanding renovation plan which will significantly enhance the golfing experience at Tanglewood while maintaining the integrity of the original Robert Trent Jones, Sr. design,” said Mike Wilcox, long-time director of golf at Tanglewood Park.

Mandell will also work on a “Renovation Business Plan” for Tanglewood Park’s adjacent Reynolds Course, but in the meantime look for good news out of Clemmons, N.C. in the coming months on a once-respected championship course long overdue for rejuvenation.