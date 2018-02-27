Under Armour eyewear collection a system for performance, recovery

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Under Armour’s new Tuned eyewear collection offers a variety of contrast-enhancing, sport-specific lenses. Under Armour calls this “team” its UA Tuned Vision Performance and Recovery System.

The golf-specific performance lenses are designed to heighten contrast, improve depth perception and provide better definition of the fairway and green. Under Armour said more precise visual information leads to a better response by the golfer.

The recovery lens utilizes a proprietary and restorative color profile that eliminates harmful blue light to help regulate natural circadian rhythms and return eyes to their peak performing state. They include UV A, B and C protection to guard against eye strain and damage.

“Our UA Tuned Golf and Recovery lenses work in tandem to give golfers a competitive edge both on and off the course,” said Kristine Robinson, head of marketing at Eyeking, which produces eyewear for Under Armour. “We are excited to provide … advanced solutions for peak competition, as well as protection and restoration from the strains of course play.”

In other words, wear the performance glasses on the golf course. After you finish the 18th hole, switch them out for your recovery glasses.

Performance styles, which range from sport driven to fashion inspired, include the UA Pulse (MSRP $125), UA Octane ($124.99), UA Big Shot ($114.99), UA Propel ($99.99) and UA Assist ($99.99). Recovery styles include the UA Pulse ($125), UA Glimpse ($110) and UA Assist ($99.99).

All styles feature a durable ArmourFusion frame and camlock hinges. All styles except for the Assist and Glimpse also include an anatomical temple design. The Pulse, Octane and Big Shot styles feature self-articulating UA AutoGrip temples, while the Octane and Big Shot styles have an adjustable nose pad.