Jon Rahm giving back at WGC-Mexico Championship

Jon Rahm is giving back at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

The 23-year-old Spaniard will donate $1,000 per birdie and $3,000 for every eagle that he makes this week at Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City to the Mexican Red Cross to help those affected by recent earthquakes.

Nearly 500 people were killed and more than 6,000 injured in a series of three earthquakes, ranging between 6.1 and 8.2 in magnitude, that hit the country in September. More than 350 of those deaths came on Sept. 19, when an 8.2 magnitude quake hit Mexico City.

Then on Feb. 16, a 7.2 magnitude quake claimed 14 lives in Oaxaca, 13 of the deaths coming after a helicopter assessing damage crashed into a field of people.

“I feel like as a Hispanic and a Latino, I want to help out this community,” Rahm said. “… Let’s hope I make a lot of (birdies and eagles) and I can donate as much money as possible.”

Rahm was T-3 last year in the debut of the WGC event in Mexico City.