PHOTOS: 'Beast from the East' hits St. Andrews

A Siberian winter storm called the “Beast from the East” has hit the Home of Golf.

The Old Course at St. Andrews tweeted photos Wednesday of the iconic golf course under a heavy blanket of snow. The course stated that the Road Hole Bunker and the Swilcan Burn were completely filled with snow.

Current scenes at the Home of Golf. The Road Hole bunker has been filled… with snow as has the Swilcan Burn. #beastfromtheeast pic.twitter.com/pQbC8BKc8k — St Andrews Links (@TheHomeofGolf) February 28, 2018

The storm has brought freezing temperatures, winds and heavy snow to much of Great Britain. Some areas of northeastern Scotland could receive as much as 15 inches of snowfall on Wednesday, per the Met Office.

Scottish airports in Glasgow and Aberdeen both closed their runways.

While there won’t be any golf being played Wednesday at St. Andrews, those pictures are breathtaking.