Club: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 Raw wedges

Price: $195 each with 10-character stamping, custom shaft band and BV Wings grip

Specs: Cast 8620 carbon steel with six available sole grinds and lofts ranging from 46 to 62 degrees

Available: Feb. 28

Goal

Titleist is making the raw-steel version of the popular SM7 wedges, previously available only to pros, available on the WedgeWorks website.

The Scoop

Titleist Vokey Design SM7 wedges have been extremely popular among PGA Tour players since prototypes were made available during the summer of 2017. Many players who use them prefer raw steel models.

“Raw means there is no additional finish applied to the wedge, which is made of 8620 carbon steel,” said Bob Vokey, Titleist’s master craftsman for wedges. “It has what I like to call a satin appearance that will start to rust after some use. On Tour, the Raw heads give us the flexibility to grind wedges based on a player’s needs. But guys just love the look of that raw steel – some players like it even more as it rusts, kind of like a trusty hammer or another tool. These are their scoring tools.”

However, the SM7 Raw wedges have been given a new heat treatment that increases the durability of the grooves. Compared to previously released raw-steel wedges, the SM7 Raw wedges will provide greenside spin and control for a longer period of time.

As with the original SM7 wedges, the Raw clubs have a center of gravity in the 46- to 54-degree clubs that is lower to make the progression from a player’s shortest iron smoother, while the center of gravity is higher in the sand wedges (54 and 56 degrees) and even higher in the lob wedges (58 to 62 degrees) to help control trajectory.

Personalization options include custom stamping and paint fill, along with a variety of shaft and grips.