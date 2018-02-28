Tony Romo shoots 81 before withdrawing from pro event in Texas

There are 22 days before Tony Romo makes his PGA Tour debut at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship March 22-25 in the Dominican Republic.

On Tuesday, the former NFL quarterback turned CBS broadcaster withdrew from a North Texas PGA Players Tour event after 27 holes.

Romo, who was 11 over at the time of his withdrawal, shot 9-over 81 in Monday’s opening round at Bridlewood Golf Club in Flower Mound, Texas. He bogeyed his first hole, the par-4 first, before carding a quintuple-bogey-10 on the par-5 second. He added a triple bogey at No. 5, bogey at No. 6 and a birdie at No. 9 to card a 45 on his front nine.

He did play his next 18 holes in just 2 over with two birdies.

Former University of Texas golfer Toni Hakula shot 16 under to win by five shots over a field that also included former Oklahoma State golfer Ian Davis (T-2), former Oklahoma standouts Max McGreevy (eighth) and Charlie Saxon (T-12) and three-time Web.com Tour winner Brad Elder, who won the 1997 Haskins Award while at Texas.

Romo competed in the amateur portion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this month, serving as the amateur partner for first-year pro Will Zalatoris, and drew solid reviews. The duo shot 17 under in 54 holes and missed the cut by three shots. Kevin Streelman and NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald were 29 under after three rounds before winning the pro-am event at 41 under.