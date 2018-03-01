Beth Ann Nichols' first-place award highlights Golfweek's GWAA honors

Beth Ann Nichols’ win in the Daily News category highlighted Golfweek’s three honors in the 2018 Golf Writers Association of America Writing Contest.

Nichols earned her fourth first-place award with her story titled, “Stacy Lewis earns emotional win for Houston: ‘I knew what it meant,'” which highlighted Lewis’ emotional LPGA win for hurricane-devastated Houston.

“Writers like to say they root for the story,” Nichols said, “and what Stacy Lewis did in Portland, ending a victory drought and donating every penny to Houston, is the kind of story that makes us love what we do. And thanks to Stacy for taking my call!”

Nichols also received an honorable mention in Non-Daily News for her story titled, “Stacy Lewis’ storybook win, donation 2017 highlight for LPGA.” Geoff Shackelford received honorable mention in Daily Columns for his “Inside story of Jordan Spieth’s surreal bogey at 13.”

There were 423 entries in the 2018 contest.

All winners will be honored April 4 at the 46th annual ISPS Handa GWAA Awards Dinner presented by the LPGA, PGA of America, PGA Tour and USGA. The event is held at Savannah Rapids Pavilion in Augusta, Ga.

The following is a full list of the winners, including honorable mentions:

DAILY COLUMNS: 1. Max Adler, The best part of Masters week could be the one thing that’s missing, golfdigest.com; 2. Michael Bamberger, Rules changes disappoint, golf.com; 3. Jason Sobel, I want the U.S. Open back, ESPN.com

Honorable mention: Ron Borges, Life handcuffs Woods, Boston Herald; Bob Oliver, Stop the insanity of rules call-ins, The Golf Insiders; Geoff Shackelford, Inside story of Spieth’s bogey, Golfweek

DAILY FEATURES: 1. Michael Bamberger, The Other Arnold: Palmer’s daughter reflects on the chasm between the brand and the man, si.com; 2. Randall Mell, Secret war, forbidden love, golfchannel.com; 3. Helen Ross, How Michael Jordan became a golfer, PGATour.com

Honorable mention: Rex Hoggard, Woodland’s toughest year, golfchannel.com; Ian O’Connor, The improbable rise of DJ, ESPN.com; Garry Smits, Day rises to No. 1, Florida Times-Union; Jason Sobel, Tiger and his famous Scotty, ESPN.com

DAILY NEWS: 1. Beth Ann Nichols, Stacy Lewis Earns Emotional Win for Houston, Golfweek; 2. Jaime Diaz, Payne, a man with a plan, golfdigest.com; 3. Dave Kindred, Sergio had to do it the hard way, golfdigest.com

Honorable mention: Alan Bastable, U.S. on cusp of Presidents Cup win, Golf.com; Rex Hoggard, Spieth silences doubters, golfchannel.com; Alan Shipnuck, They look like America, Golf.com; Jason Sobel, Leishman’s harrowing journey, ESPN.com

NON-DAILY COLUMNS: 1. Jerry Tarde, Sandy Tatum: He never surrendered, Golf Digest; 2. Michael Bamberger, Ernie and Sam, Golf Magazine; 3. Ken Van Vechten, So, are we better golfers?, FORE Magazine

Honorable mention: Tom Callahan, Confessions of an enabler, Golf Digest; Tom Coyne, The push and the pull, The Golfer’s Journal; Jerry Tarde, Forgive us our press passes, Golf Digest

NON-DAILY FEATURES: 1, Sean Zak, We were watching greatness: An oral history of the 1997 Masters, Sports Illustrated; 2. Gary Van Sickle, William McGirt isn’t supposed to be here, Memorial Tournament Magazine; 3. Josh Sens, Collision course, Sports Illustrated

Honorable mention: Michael Bamberger, The last man who grew up at The National, Sports Illustrated; Jaime Diaz, The new Sergio, Golf Digest; Alan Shipnuck, Donald Trump, Golfer-in-Chief, Sports Illustrated; Guy Yocom, Hello Mickey Wright, Golf Digest

NON-DAILY NEWS: 1. Jaime Diaz, Fred Ridley takes the lead at Augusta; 2. Alan Shipnuck, Viva Sergio!, Sports Illustrated; 3. Alan Shipnuck, Koepka outmuscles Erin Hills, Sports Illustrated

Honorable mention: Michael Bamberger, Trump, the new First Golfer, Sports Illustrated,; Jaime Diaz, Players date may change, Golf Digest; Beth Ann Nichols, Lewis win, donation highlight 2017, Golfweek

SPECIAL PROJECTS: 1. Gary D’Amato, The Making of Erin Hills, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel; 2. Guy Cipriano, When the creek rises, Golf Course Industry; 3. Al Tays and Matt Adams, Best equipment innovations, golfchannel.com

Honorable mention: Jaime Diaz, Ron Whitten, Guy Yocom, Ron Sirak, Jerry Tarde, Donald Trump, Golfer-in-Chief, Golf Digest; Mike McAllister, The man who inspired an army, PGATour.com; Ryan Lavner, Rex Hoggard, Mercer Baggs, Will Gray, The class of 2011, golfchannel.com