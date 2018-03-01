College Golf Report: New-look USC women get win

Every Thursday in the spring, Golfweek will look back on the last week of college golf, highlighting team victories, individual titles and more.
Welcome to the College Golf Report, and here is what’s new for Feb. 22-28:
• • •
Don’t count out the USC women’s golf team.
The Trojans won twice in the fall before losing their top two players, Robynn Ree and Muni He, to the LPGA. That left just three players on the roster, meaning head coach Andrea Gaston had no choice but to bring in reinforcements. Three Class of 2018 recruits signed early – Jennifer Chang, Gabi Ruffels and Amelia Garvey – and joined the team this spring, as did sophomore Aiko Leong, a midseason transfer from BYU.
Now, USC is once again looking like an NCAA title contender.
The ninth-ranked Trojans won the Bruin Wave Invitational on Tuesday for their first win of the spring. More importantly, USC defeated several of college golf’s top teams, including No. 1 UCLA, No. 4 Stanford, No. 15 Colorado and No. 18 Washington.
“This young team is really special and they just played their hearts out,” Gaston said.
The new-look USC, which boasts four freshmen and three sophomores on its current roster, finished 10th in its spring debut at the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge. But the Trojans found their groove with a runner-up finish at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate.
That momentum carried over to San Luis Obispo (Calif.) Country Club, where USC shot 32 over to win by eight shots over the host Bruins, who were missing one of their top players, Patty Tavatanakit, who played in the Women’s Asia-Pacific Amateur that concluded Saturday. UCLA had its other regulars in the lineup, however, including Lilia Vu, who at 1 under won the individual title by two shots over Stanford’s Albane Valenzuela.
Chang led USC with a third-place finish. She was T-2 at the Sugar Bowl after a T-54 in her college debut. Ruffels, the younger sister of pro golfer Ryan Ruffels, hadn’t finished better than T-41 in two college starts before tying for seventh at the Bruin Wave. Leong made her USC debut and was T-27.
Sophomore Allisen Corpuz added a T-4 finish for USC, which has now won at least three tournaments in six straight seasons.
“We are such a young team,” Chang said. “We’ve put in a lot of hard work and it’s great to see it pay off.”
For final results of the Bruin Wave Invitational, click here.
• • •
Setting the curve
Notable team winners and individual champions from the past week
MEN
Texas A&M: The Aggies won their program-record fifth team title of the season in capturing the Louisiana Classics on Tuesday. Texas A&M, ranked third by Golfweek, shot 29 under to finish eight shots clear of runner-up Illinois. | Scores
UCLA: The Bruins are back in the winner’s circle for the first time since 2015 after winning the Southwestern Invitational on Tuesday. UCLA, ranked 24th by Golfweek, shot 8 under to win by 20 shots over host Pepperdine, which was second. | Scores
UNLV: With all five players shooting under par in every round, the 47th-ranked Rebels posted a 50-under winning score at the National Invitational Tournament on Monday, finishing 12 shots ahead of runner-up Arizona State. | Scores
TCU: Led by medalist Stefano Mazzoli, the 37th-ranked Horned Frogs edged Georgia by a shot at 10 under to capture the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate on Tuesday. The No. 72 Bulldogs are now closer to getting above the .500 mark at 46-49-1. | Scores
Dan Erickson, Texas A&M: The Aggies sophomore is a college champion for the first time after shooting 10 under to win the Louisiana Classics by a shot. | Scores
Kyle Mueller, Michigan: Boosted by a final-round 66, the Wolverines senior shot 8 under to win the Southwestern Invitational by a shot. The victory is Mueller’s fourth in college. | Scores
John Pak, Florida State: The Seminoles freshman picked up his first college win at the Seminole Intercollegiate, shooting 8 under to win by three shots. | Scores
WOMEN
Clemson: The Tigers won The Dickson on Tuesday in Houston by shooting 5 under in an event that was shortened to 18 holes because of inclement weather. Clemson, ranked 44th by Golfweek, beat six teams ranked ahead of it in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, including No. 17 Kent State. | Scores
College of Charleston: The Cougars defeated 41 teams en route to the team title at the Edwin Watts/Kiawah Island Spring Classic on Tuesday. | Scores
Oklahoma: Without junior Julienne Soo, who was playing in the Women’s Asia-Pacific Amateur, the Sooners shot a program-record 25-under 839 to edge Ohio State by a shot and win the Westbrook Invitational on Monday. The victory was No. 19 Oklahoma’s first since 2014. | Scores
Lilia Vu, UCLA: The Bruins junior has now won three straight tournaments after capturing the Bruin Wave Invitational on Tuesday. The victory also gave Vu seven career college victories, which ties her with Bronte Law for the most in school history. | Scores
Jaclyn Lee, Ohio State: The Buckeyes junior didn’t just break the 18-hole school record of 65; she broke it twice. Lee shot bookend 64s to win the Westbrook Invitational at 19 under. | Scores
• • •
Weekly honors
Standouts from the week that was in college golf
TEAMS OF THE WEEK
- Men: UNLV
- Women: USC
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
- Men: Shintaro Ban, UNLV
- Women: Lilia Vu, UCLA
• • •
Ringler says
What Golfweek college golf expert Lance Ringler is talking about
• • •
Top of the class
Top-ranked teams and individuals in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings
NO. 1 TEAMS
- Men: Oklahoma State
- Women: UCLA
Full rankings: Team | Individual
NO. 1 INDIVIDUALS
- Men: Justin Suh, USC
- Women: Andrea Lee, Stanford
Full rankings: Team | Individual
• • •
Watch lists
Latest watch lists for the Haskins and ANNIKA awards
Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel
- Justin Suh, USC
- Davis Riley, Alabama
- Hayden Buckley, Missouri
- Doug Ghim, Texas
- Collin Morikawa, Cal
ANNIKA Award presented by 3M
- Andrea Lee, Stanford
- Lauren Stephenson, Alabama
- Maria Fassi, Arkansas
- Lilia Vu, UCLA
- Olivia Mehaffey, Arizona State
• • •
Planning ahead
Upcoming tournaments of note in college golf
MEN
- March 3-4: Desert Mountain Intercollegiate, Scottsdale, Ariz.
- March 4-6: Querencia Cabo Collegiate, San Jose del Cabo, Mexico
- March 4-6: Tiger Intercollegiate, Opelika, Ala.
- March 5-6: Bash at the Beach, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
- March 5-7: Southern Highlands Collegiate, Las Vegas
WOMEN
- March 2-4: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
- March 5-6: Wildcat Invitational, Tucson, Ariz.
- March 5-6: Fresno State Classic, Fresno, Calif.
- March 5-6: Meadow Club Intercollegiate, Fairfax, Calif.
- March 5-6: River Landing Classic, Wallace, N.C.
- March 5-6: UNF Collegiate, Jacksonville, Fla.
- March 5-7: Hurricane Invitational, Miami
