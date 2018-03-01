College Golf Report: New-look USC women get win

Every Thursday in the spring, Golfweek will look back on the last week of college golf, highlighting team victories, individual titles and more.

Welcome to the College Golf Report, and here is what’s new for Feb. 22-28:

Don’t count out the USC women’s golf team.

The Trojans won twice in the fall before losing their top two players, Robynn Ree and Muni He, to the LPGA. That left just three players on the roster, meaning head coach Andrea Gaston had no choice but to bring in reinforcements. Three Class of 2018 recruits signed early – Jennifer Chang, Gabi Ruffels and Amelia Garvey – and joined the team this spring, as did sophomore Aiko Leong, a midseason transfer from BYU.

Now, USC is once again looking like an NCAA title contender.

The ninth-ranked Trojans won the Bruin Wave Invitational on Tuesday for their first win of the spring. More importantly, USC defeated several of college golf’s top teams, including No. 1 UCLA, No. 4 Stanford, No. 15 Colorado and No. 18 Washington.

“This young team is really special and they just played their hearts out,” Gaston said.

The new-look USC, which boasts four freshmen and three sophomores on its current roster, finished 10th in its spring debut at the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge. But the Trojans found their groove with a runner-up finish at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate.

That momentum carried over to San Luis Obispo (Calif.) Country Club, where USC shot 32 over to win by eight shots over the host Bruins, who were missing one of their top players, Patty Tavatanakit, who played in the Women’s Asia-Pacific Amateur that concluded Saturday. UCLA had its other regulars in the lineup, however, including Lilia Vu, who at 1 under won the individual title by two shots over Stanford’s Albane Valenzuela.

Chang led USC with a third-place finish. She was T-2 at the Sugar Bowl after a T-54 in her college debut. Ruffels, the younger sister of pro golfer Ryan Ruffels, hadn’t finished better than T-41 in two college starts before tying for seventh at the Bruin Wave. Leong made her USC debut and was T-27.

Sophomore Allisen Corpuz added a T-4 finish for USC, which has now won at least three tournaments in six straight seasons.

“We are such a young team,” Chang said. “We’ve put in a lot of hard work and it’s great to see it pay off.”

For final results of the Bruin Wave Invitational, click here.

Setting the curve

Notable team winners and individual champions from the past week



MEN

Texas A&M: The Aggies won their program-record fifth team title of the season in capturing the Louisiana Classics on Tuesday. Texas A&M, ranked third by Golfweek, shot 29 under to finish eight shots clear of runner-up Illinois. | Scores

UCLA: The Bruins are back in the winner’s circle for the first time since 2015 after winning the Southwestern Invitational on Tuesday. UCLA, ranked 24th by Golfweek, shot 8 under to win by 20 shots over host Pepperdine, which was second. | Scores

UNLV: With all five players shooting under par in every round, the 47th-ranked Rebels posted a 50-under winning score at the National Invitational Tournament on Monday, finishing 12 shots ahead of runner-up Arizona State. | Scores

TCU: Led by medalist Stefano Mazzoli, the 37th-ranked Horned Frogs edged Georgia by a shot at 10 under to capture the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate on Tuesday. The No. 72 Bulldogs are now closer to getting above the .500 mark at 46-49-1. | Scores

Dan Erickson, Texas A&M: The Aggies sophomore is a college champion for the first time after shooting 10 under to win the Louisiana Classics by a shot. | Scores

Kyle Mueller, Michigan: Boosted by a final-round 66, the Wolverines senior shot 8 under to win the Southwestern Invitational by a shot. The victory is Mueller’s fourth in college. | Scores

John Pak, Florida State: The Seminoles freshman picked up his first college win at the Seminole Intercollegiate, shooting 8 under to win by three shots. | Scores

WOMEN

Clemson: The Tigers won The Dickson on Tuesday in Houston by shooting 5 under in an event that was shortened to 18 holes because of inclement weather. Clemson, ranked 44th by Golfweek, beat six teams ranked ahead of it in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, including No. 17 Kent State. | Scores

College of Charleston: The Cougars defeated 41 teams en route to the team title at the Edwin Watts/Kiawah Island Spring Classic on Tuesday. | Scores

Oklahoma: Without junior Julienne Soo, who was playing in the Women’s Asia-Pacific Amateur, the Sooners shot a program-record 25-under 839 to edge Ohio State by a shot and win the Westbrook Invitational on Monday. The victory was No. 19 Oklahoma’s first since 2014. | Scores

Lilia Vu, UCLA: The Bruins junior has now won three straight tournaments after capturing the Bruin Wave Invitational on Tuesday. The victory also gave Vu seven career college victories, which ties her with Bronte Law for the most in school history. | Scores

Jaclyn Lee, Ohio State: The Buckeyes junior didn’t just break the 18-hole school record of 65; she broke it twice. Lee shot bookend 64s to win the Westbrook Invitational at 19 under. | Scores

Weekly honors

Standouts from the week that was in college golf



TEAMS OF THE WEEK

Men: UNLV

UNLV Women: USC

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Men: Shintaro Ban, UNLV

Shintaro Ban, UNLV Women: Lilia Vu, UCLA

Ringler says

What Golfweek college golf expert Lance Ringler is talking about

Iowa St women drop 15 spots after 18-hole event in official NCAA rankings. Coaches, don't play 18-hole events. Imagine if the Cyclones were on the bubble.

This is not a ranking problem. It goes in as an official contest, however that contest was 1/3 of normal – that is the issue. — Lance Ringler (@GolfweekRingler) February 28, 2018

In 2011 at the Kikkor Golf Husky Invitational (men) more than half of the field WD & left after day 1 (36 holes) was called off due to inclement weather. Teams were not going to play an 18- hole shootout. With .500 Rule Ws & Ls are too important… and ranking for at-large bids. — Lance Ringler (@GolfweekRingler) February 28, 2018

More on 18-hole tournaments… In men's golf head-to-head wins or losses versus another team count the same if it is 18-holes or a 54-holes. Just think about that. — Lance Ringler (@GolfweekRingler) February 28, 2018

Top of the class

Top-ranked teams and individuals in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings

NO. 1 TEAMS

Men: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Women: UCLA

Full rankings: Team | Individual

NO. 1 INDIVIDUALS

Men: Justin Suh, USC

Justin Suh, USC Women: Andrea Lee, Stanford

Full rankings: Team | Individual

Watch lists

Latest watch lists for the Haskins and ANNIKA awards

Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel

Justin Suh, USC Davis Riley, Alabama Hayden Buckley, Missouri Doug Ghim, Texas Collin Morikawa, Cal

Full list

ANNIKA Award presented by 3M

Andrea Lee, Stanford Lauren Stephenson, Alabama Maria Fassi, Arkansas Lilia Vu, UCLA Olivia Mehaffey, Arizona State

Full list

Planning ahead

Upcoming tournaments of note in college golf

MEN

March 3-4: Desert Mountain Intercollegiate, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Desert Mountain Intercollegiate, Scottsdale, Ariz. March 4-6: Querencia Cabo Collegiate, San Jose del Cabo, Mexico

Querencia Cabo Collegiate, San Jose del Cabo, Mexico March 4-6: Tiger Intercollegiate, Opelika, Ala.

Tiger Intercollegiate, Opelika, Ala. March 5-6: Bash at the Beach, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Bash at the Beach, Myrtle Beach, S.C. March 5-7: Southern Highlands Collegiate, Las Vegas

WOMEN