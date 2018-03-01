Cory Gilmer cleared to return to Nashville after collapse at Sony Open

Cory Gilmer’s road to recovery is far from over, but very good news has arrived this week.

Gilmer, Blayne Barber’s caddie and friend, suffered a severe head injury in a fall on Jan. 12 prior to the third round at the Sony Open. He was immediately hospitalized in Honolulu as he suffered a fractured skull along with bleeding and swelling in his brain. He underwent surgery that removed part of his skull to allow the brain room to swell and had been put in a medically induced coma.

But as we said, good news is here. Per the journal on CaringBridge that has been updating Gilmer’s progress, Gilmer will soon return to his home of Nashville.

As CaringBridge notes, doctors have cleared Gilmer to travel from Honolulu to Nashville, with his first flight departing late Thursday night and Gilmer expected to arrive in Nashville on Friday afternoon after a layover. His parents will accompany him on the flights, and Gilmer will have two nurses by his side.

Gilmer is no longer in a coma and his skull has been surgically put back in place, and per the progress reports he has been working with physical, occupational, and speech therapists recently. According to Golf Channel, Gilmer said a few words for the first time Monday.

Here’s the progress report, via the CaringBridge journal, from Wednesday:

Cory has had another good day of therapy. He has been able to walk a little bit with the aide of nurses as well as sit up a little longer today in a chair or wheelchair. They have felt confident for a few days that Cory was going to be able to leave and fly commercially. We are glad they are finally able to go home!

This is all good to hear less than two months after that harrowing and life-threatening fall.

But the work is far from over.

Gilmer will return to Nashville, but his next stop is Vanderbilt University Medical Center and then likely to its Rehabilitation Hospital. So there’s still plenty of rehab to go through.

In order to deal with medical costs, a GoFundMe page had been set up to help Gilmer and his family. (You can donate here.)

There will now also be a fundraising golf event, called the “Bringing Cory Gilmer Home” tournament, on March 13 at Auburn University Club.

Here’s a look at the entry form for the event, via Barber on Twitter, if you want to play a role:

Ok Twitter fam, put this on your calendar all who are able and want to participate. Auburn University Club has kindly offered to donate the course and bootstrap an event to raise money for Cory as he rehabilitates in Nashville. Here are the details! Let’s make it big! pic.twitter.com/3WffmZ7H8Q — Blayne Barber™ (@BlayneBarberAU) February 26, 2018

If you can’t play in the tournament but still want to donate, there’s plenty of info on that in the “Cory Gilmer Golf Tournament” post from Wednesday on the CaringBridge journal.

As we said, still plenty of ways to go in Gilmer’s rehabilitation. And there’s still plenty of fundraising to do as well.

But we’re glad to know that matters are looking for the better right now for Gilmer.