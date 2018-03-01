Hideki Matsuyama pulls out of Valspar Championship

Hideki Matsuyama’s injured left wrist and thumb will keep him out of the Valspar Championship.

Matsuyama, who has been out since withdrawing from the Waste Management Phoenix Open last month, withdrew Thursday morning from next week’s PGA Tour event at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla.

Golf Channel’s Tim Rosaforte first reported that Matsuyama had an MRI on the injured area last month and the results came back negative. The 26-year-old Matsuyama has since been in Japan, undergoing treatment and practicing indoors, though he returned to his home near Orlando on Wednesday and spent some time hitting balls on the range at The Golden Bear Club at Keene’s Pointe, where Matsuyama is a member.

Matsuyama, ranked No. 6 in the Official World Golf Ranking, withdrew prior to his second round in Phoenix on Feb. 2, citing pain in the area around his left wrist and thumb, which he started to experience during his opening round.

Initially, Matsuyama had planned to return at the Genesis Open. But the injury has kept him out longer than expected. He is now slated to return March 15-18 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando.