Live blog: 2018 WGC-Mexico Championship, Round 1

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the WGC-Mexico Championship played in Mexico City.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 2-7 p.m.; Saturday, 12-3 p.m.; Sunday, 12-2 p.m.); NBC (Saturday, 3-6 p.m.; Sunday, 2-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 2-7 p.m.; Saturday, 12-3 p.m.; Sunday, 12-2 p.m.); NBC (Saturday, 3-6 p.m.; Sunday, 2-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 12:15-7 p.m.

Thursday-Friday, 12:15-7 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

WGC-Mexico Championship Tracker

UPDATE NO. 3 (2:50 p.m. ET): Bubba Watson, who started on No. 10, has birdied four of his first six holes. He’s tied for the lead at 4 under with Chris Paisely (who is through seven holes).

UPDATE NO. 2 (1:35 p.m. ET): Your early top-10 leaderboard in Mexico City, as Jon Rahm co-leads:

UPDATE NO. 1 (12:20 p.m. ET): The first groups are off! Nobody has completed a hole yet, but play is indeed underway. Here are the tee times for you.

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js