Louis Oosthuizen posts 64 for early lead at WGC-Mexico Championship

Here is a recap of the opening round of the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City:

LEADING: With major championship season around the corner, Louis Oosthuizen is rounding into form.

The South African opened birdie-birdie and made a late eagle to fire a 7-under 64 Thursday at Chapultepec Golf Club to take a one-shot lead. It was a flawless day for Oosthuizen, who followed his opening birdies with another at No. 5. He moved to 5 under after birdies at 10 and 12, but he still wasn’t in the lead.

That all changed when Oosthuizen stuffed his second shot inside five feet at the par-5 15th and drained the eagle putt to jump from one behind to one ahead. Overall, Oosthuizen had an eagle and five birdies in a bogey-free round.

The 35-year-old has struggled a bit early in 2018, with a missed cut in Dubai and a best finish of T-24 in three starts since the calendar turned. And he remains in a win drought, as his last victory anywhere came just over two years ago at the ISPS Handa Perth International.

That could change this week, though, even if there are 54 holes to go. Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open Championship winner, finished T-2 in the last major, the 2017 PGA Championship. That ensured Oosthuizen now has a runner-up showing in all four majors.

His second at the Masters came in a playoff loss to Bubba Watson in 2012.

That showing remains his only top 10 in nine starts at Augusta National. But he does have that second and is playing well at the moment. Some good signs right now for King Louis.

CHASING: Xander Schauffele goes bogey-free as well, firing a 6-under 65 to find himself in a tie for second. He’s there with Chris Paisley and Shubhankar Sharma. Paisley birdied four of his first six holes and was the leader at 7 under after 15 holes, but a bogey at No. 16 relegated him to a 6-under round. Rafa Cabrera Bello and Kiradech Aphibarnrat are tied for fifth at 5 under.

A late lightning delay briefly halted the final few groups, but they ended up finishing after the resumption of play. Sharma was the only player near the leaders among these groups.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Jon Rahm, shot-maker. Amazing.

QUOTABLE: “It’s still a work in progress.” – Oosthuizen, on adjusting his distances in this week’s high-altitude environment

SHORT SHOTS: Bubba Watson was 7 under through 11 and had a two-shot lead, until he played his next three holes bogey-double bogey-bogey. He made another bogey late to drop to a 2-under 69 and a tie for 13th. … Rahm makes three early birdies, and that boosts him to a 4-under 67 and solo seventh spot through 18 holes. … Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia are among the notables tied for eighth at 3 under. … Defending champion Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson join Watson in a tie for 13th at 2 under. … Jordan Spieth is T-23 after an opening 70. … Justin Thomas is tied for 39th at 1 over.

