Michelle Wie headlines stacked leaderboard in Singapore

Michelle Wie headlines a stacked leaderboard in steamy Singapore. Wie’s opening 5-under 67 at Sentosa Golf Club puts her in a share of second with fellow U.S. Women’s Open winner Eun-Hee Ji. Jennifer Song’s bogey-free 65 paces the field early at the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Nine players are three shots back including former No. 1s Ariya Jutanugarn and Sung Hyun Park, Brooke Henderson, In Gee Chun, Danielle Kang and last week’s winner, Jessica Korda.

“I made a lot of birdies from the trees today, so that’s a plus,” said Wie. “I think I was three-for-three at one point. That was interesting.”

Wie said a couple misreads on the last hole led to her second three-putt of the day. Interestingly, the woman whose unique putting grips and postures have been greatly scrutinized in recent years actually leads the LPGA in putting this season at 25.43.

Wie finished 11th in her first two starts of 2018. Last year she held the 54-hole in Singapore and ultimately tied for fourth.

Wie’s good friend Kang got a taste for victory at last year’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and is eager for more. Her opening 68, however, didn’t come without drama.

“I broke my tooth,” said Kang, who phoned the dentist from the driving range. “I fell asleep during stretching. I don’t know what’s going on. I was stretching out on the floor and next thing I know, I slept 30 minutes.”

She somehow managed to brush off the mishap and focus in the extreme heat.

“I played very easy golf,” said Kang. “Everything seemed to flow very nicely out there, and that’s what you want any time you tee it up.”

Kang said she worked harder than ever during the offseason, adding more muscle to her frame which resulted in increased distance.

“I definitely want to be in the winner’s circle again,” she said. “I got a little taste of it, so I want more, obviously.”

Song, who won both the U.S. Women’s Amateur and Women’s Amateur Public Links in 2009, had to wait nearly two hours during a lightning delay to finish up her blemish-free opener. Still winless on the LPGA, Song said the belief that she can hoist a trophy again is what keeps her going.

“At times it has been a great struggle because I know I can win out here,” she said, “but I just never have been given that chance yet. But I kept believing that someday, it will happen.”

It happened only four days ago for Korda, who surprised everyone with her gutsy performance in Thailand after major jaw surgery. Korda’s 68 in Singapore included a double-bogey on the par-3 seventh hole.

Korda said her cheek muscles are still sore from all the smiling she did last week after the win.

“I’m really tired,” said Korda. “My stamina is definitely a lot lower than I was expecting, but it’s okay. It’s just hot.”