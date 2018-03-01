There will be moments when losers are wagering and decide to interfere with a golf tournament outcome and if not addressed with ejections, golf tournaments will only get more unruly and even unsafe.

However, in the spirit of trying to help losers who need attention, I’m offering a simple guide to determining if you have the kind of loser tendencies that could lead you to act in unfortunate fashion while watching a golf tournament.

I’ve worked with players, caddies, officials and other observers to develop this list. Certainly I’ve missed other signs, but I think in the spirit of Justin Thomas walking back his frustration with hecklers in the face of new losers threatening to make his life miserable, this guide could be useful.

You may have serious loser tendencies if…

You’ve had the urge to yell out Mashed Potatoes, Baba Booey, You Da Man or Fake News at a golf tournament during any point of your life. My Committee of experts says a mere urge is all you need to warrant certifiable, Grade-A loser status.

You’ve watched every SB2k16 and 17 on Snapchat and determined from having bonded with the boys that Justin Thomas is the frat brother you always wanted and would completely endorse you sending drunken slurs his way during the final round of a multi-million dollar tour event.

You’d rather go to the Waste Management Open than The Masters and you share this pearl with anyone who will listen.

You take to Twitter to tell golf pros how soft they are because they can’t take your heckling or taunts of their girlfriends or any other sound as they are preparing to play a shot. You’re really a loser when you get mad that they do not reply to your taunts.

VIDEO: A streaker stole the show at the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Wednesday on the 17th hole of the Annexus Pro-Am. What will happen this weekend with possible record setting crowds? pic.twitter.com/kyDvMGzDs7 — azcentral (@azcentral) February 3, 2018

You applaud when a streaker or any other heckler interrupts the tournament proceedings. You get extra points for admiring this year’s Waste Management Open streaker.