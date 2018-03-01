Tiger Woods’ latest comeback has won over David Feherty and he believes big things could be in store for Woods at Augusta.

“He’s carrying himself a little taller. He’s walking differently. He looks like, and I’ve known him for 20 years, like something is stirring,” Feherty told Omnisport.

The perennial goal for Woods remains a fifth green jacket. He hasn’t won the Masters in 13 years and last played it in 2015.

“If he can play well in the run-up to the Masters, I think it will be an amazingly compelling event this year,” Feherty said. “If he can get into contention (at the Masters), and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he does … he looks really good.”

Woods’ return to the PGA Tour after a nine-month absence has ignited chatter about a run at Augusta next month. He finished T-23 at the Honda Classic last week and missed several opportunities to move into contention thanks to poor play in the so-called “Bear Trap” at PGA National in Palm Beach, Fla.

“The game is so much better with (Tiger) in it,” Feherty said. “The game’s in great shape. It’s a lot of fun to watch. With Tiger back, I think golf is in a great place.”

But the popularity of Woods on tour has a downside. Two weeks ago at the Genesis Open, Rory McIlroy said all the fanfare surrounding Woods probably costs the 14-time major champion “two shots a tournament.”

The hubbub created while playing with Woods left McIlroy with a headache, he said. Younger players like Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas who have yet to compete with Woods for a title may not be prepared for what they’ll encounter if they’re ever in contention with Woods late on Sunday.

Thomas, who won the Honda, and many others got a mild taste of Tigermania last week.

“It seemed to me that Tiger was drawing an enormous crowd of people, as he usually does, and maybe the last couple groups, the leaders, didn’t have as many,” Feherty said. “That effect could go one way or the other, depending on the attitude of the player. There are kids that thrive on (attention), and players maybe like a Jason Dufner who couldn’t give a (expletive).”

Woods’ presence could also lift those playing around him.

“Absolutely, I think it spurs these youngsters,” Feherty said. “People have short memories. They forget what happens when Tiger plays well. He wins, and Tiger doesn’t need his A-game to win. He is that good. He won a major championship by 15 shots, so he could be very hard to beat.”

The new season of “Feherty” debuts on Golf Channel Monday at 9 p.m.