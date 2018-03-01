Steph Curry smashes hotel room while working on golf swing

Mom always said “never play ball in the house.”

She should have added: “Never work on your golf swing inside a hotel room.”

Steph Curry apparently wasn’t listening to anyone when he decided to work on his game Thursday and summarily smashed an unidentified glass object in a hotel room.

“when you feel like you’re on the @pgatour so you gotta get some swings going in the hotel room 😂😂😂 #idiot,” he posted on Instagram.

It is not known what Curry destroyed while getting those swings in. It could be a glass wall, window or perhaps a glass object.

Curry is a solid golfer. Last year, he shot a 74-74 at the Web.com Tour Ellie Mae Classic and played a round with former President Obama and Jordan Spieth.