Tom Lehman reveals cancer diagnosis from 20+ years ago

Tom Lehman is a colon cancer survivor.

That’s certainly news to virtually everyone, and you may be quite surprised when the diagnosis occurred.

In a press conference this week at the PGA Tour Champions’ Cologuard Classic, the 58-year-old Lehman revealed that he was diagnosed with Stage 1 colon cancer in April 1995. That came in the heights of his career, as he won his first PGA Tour event the year before and in 1996 he would win his only major, the Open Championship, on his way to Player of the Year honors. And he became World No. 1, for a week, in 1997.

Why didn’t he let his battle be known at the time?

“It really didn’t seem to me it was worth discussing,” Lehman told reporters earlier this week.

To Lehman’s point, his cancer was early Stage 1. He didn’t have to go through chemotherapy or any of the other draining treatments that can come with a more advanced cancer diagnosis.

Heck, he won his second PGA Tour event the month after the diagnosis. But there’s a reason why Lehman is making his long-ago cancer battle known now.

Cologuard is a noninvasive at-home colon cancer screening test, developed by the Mayo Clinic’s Dr. David Ahlquist (who was Lehman’s doctor during his 1995 cancer treatment).

With the emergence of early-detection technology, Lehman felt it was time for him to tell his story of beating cancer.

“So much has changed since 1995,” said Lehman, a five-time PGA Tour winner. “Technology is better, the science is better. There’s the ability to have this early detection now. So what I got really fortunate with, by accident, people can actually strategically and intentionally take those measures to find out on purpose. So you don’t have to resort to luck anymore.”

Lehman’s “luck” came via some disturbing signs. In his week of preparation for the 1995 Masters, Lehman was feeling aches and pains and took Advil – unusual for him during a tournament week.

And by Wednesday morning, he became truly unnerved when he suffered a great deal of internal bleeding. He immediately made an appointment.

The Stage 1 colon cancer diagnosis came soon after – with doctors then removing the malignant polyps they discovered in his colon – and Lehman would miss a month of action before his win at Colonial that May.

Even in that win, Lehman said he didn’t feel burdened by anxieties of his recent cancer fight.

As for when he was first diagnosed, though, Lehman understandably wondered if he would die.

“You don’t know. It’s the unknown,” Lehman said. “It was very unusual for a person that young (to be diagnosed). For those few weeks where you didn’t know, those are the hard weeks.”

As for whether Lehman reflects much on his cancer fight in 1995, he doesn’t like to worry about the past.

But he knows how differently matters could’ve turned out for him.

“I’m not the kind of person to think back and dwell on things,” Lehman said. “(But) it could have been a lot different for me. If we would have waited until the average person develops symptoms and goes in and gets tested, it could have been Stage 4 and too late. In retrospect, knowing the life that we’ve had and the gift I’ve been given, it makes sense to be more public about it.”