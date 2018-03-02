Alternate humorously reveals Tiger Woods cost him spot in field (for now)

The golf world is certainly buzzing after Tiger Woods announced his commitment to play the Valspar Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

But there is at least one victim in the process.

Jonathan Randolph is in his third full PGA Tour season and posted a solo third amongst his five made cuts in 10 starts in 2017-18. He’s currently 128th in the FedEx Cup standings.

It appears he might have had another start lined up soon. But as the 29-year-old humorously noted on Twitter, Woods’ commitment has killed those hopes for now, and Randolph is totally cool with that.

The @TigerWoods effect is real….just got hip checked out of the field by the GOAT #ImNotEvenMad pic.twitter.com/U9luersZB6 — Jonathan Randolph (@JRandolph88) March 2, 2018

It’s not totally clear if Randolph is referring to being knocked out of the Valspar Championship field or the Arnold Palmer Invitational one (to first alternate), but it’s probably the former.

The Valspar is the one coming up sooner, and it is a regular full-field event that is selected mainly via PGA Tour priority rankings.

Lindheim, Garnett and Ancer are right above Randolph in the PGA Tour priority rankings in the Web.com Tour grads category after the latest reshuffle.

The invitational occurring at Bay Hill has a smaller, roughly 120-man field that is selected in conjunction by the PGA Tour and the tournament itself.

Whatever the case, Randolph appears to be a first alternate due to Woods’ commitment. Any hard feelings? Absolutely not. No shame in being knocked out by a guy with 14 majors and 79 PGA Tour wins.

But alternates sometimes get in. So don’t give up hope, Jonathan!

Maybe Tiger committing to a busy schedule means Randolph took a short-term hit, but there’s still time for the 29-year-old to end up in the field anyway.