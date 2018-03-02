Chris Paisley might need to win the WGC-Mexico Championship before he gets his due recognition. How else do you explain the PGA Tour’s Twitter feed getting his name wrong, despite leading the tournament during the first round?

The Tour posted a tweet featuring a certain Cameron Paisley who wasn’t listed on the start sheet but it was subsequently deleted.

Needless to say, this brought howls from European Tour members, including European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn.

We all love Cameron Paisley!!!

😂😂😂 https://t.co/e2w5oKpHHE — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) March 2, 2018

Paisley’s himself praised this new rising star Cameron Paisley.

😂 Looks like a decent player that Cameron lad! https://t.co/dcG42ZXXsL — Chris Paisley (@ChrisPaisley86) March 2, 2018

Paisley might have expected better after his recent BMW SA Open win, his debut European Tour victory. Oh, and he played college golf at Tennessee for four years. He obviously didn’t make much on an impression then either.