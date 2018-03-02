VIDEO: Dustin Johnson holes out for eagle at WGC-Mexico Championship

It’s good to be World No. 1.

Dustin Johnson is the reigning champion at the WGC-Mexico Championship, and it appears he’s going to have a spirited title defense.

After an opening 2-under 69, he dazzled early in Round 2 with this rocket right at and past the pin at the 375-yard par-4 second.

DJ all over the target … From 375 yards! #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/DlySJRrd0C — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 2, 2018

Yes, he would birdie that hole. But he scored one better later on.

Johnson was still 3 under overall when he reached the par-4 ninth. After a drive in the fairway, Johnson was left with 112 yards. And his wedge from there was absolutely perfect, as he holed out for an eagle:

Johnson has moved inside the top 10 and within four of the lead after that beauty.

It’s only Friday. We can’t wait to see what Johnson has in store for Sunday.