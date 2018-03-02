Francesco Molinari vents on Twitter after getting hit with bad time for slow play

Francesco Molinari knows he’s not blameless, but it appears he wishes the standards were more consistent.

The Italian was hit with a bad time during Thursday’s opening round of the WGC-Mexico Championship, and it did not sit well with him.

It’s not that Molinari disagreed with the idea that he went over the allotted time. The frustration stems from his contention that his being hit with a bad time is not consistent with how this is applied to other players:

Today I got the second bad time of my career 13 years after the first one! Incredible how 62 seconds when you have 50 to hit the shot cost you a bad time and then people taking 2 minutes over a shot are ok 👍🏻 🤪🤬😵 — Francesco Molinari (@F_Molinari) March 2, 2018

Does Molinari have a point? It’s not a simple issue.

While what he tweeted sounds unfair, it’s important to note that players in PGA Tour events are only timed on shots when they are put on the clock – which happens when a group is deemed out of position by an official. The group is notified it is on the clock.

That’s when the timing comes into play (50 seconds for the first to play, 40 seconds for the others in the group). If a group isn’t on the clock, a player can take all the time he needs and is in zero danger of getting a bad time.

But Molinari, 35, clarified he isn’t a fan overall of that current setup.

No reason to appeal the bad time. The rules are clear and I took too long.

The problems is:

players dramatically changing their routine when the referee is timing them (I clearly didn’t as I don’t feel I need to)

Let’s time players with no warning and see what happens https://t.co/oBJbG3oATl — Francesco Molinari (@F_Molinari) March 2, 2018

Let’s also note that Molinari was not penalized on Thursday. One bad time in a round is a warning, it takes a second one in the same round for a player to be penalized for slow play.

As Molinari himself pointed out, a second bad time in the same season would lead to a fine. So he’s not facing that yet, either.

Overall, Molinari is not disputing he took a bad time. He appears to be implying the system could use a good revamp.

Not my point. I know I took too long. Happened twice in 14 years. I have been on the clock a lot of times in between these bad times. Never seen a slow player take a bad time 🤔 https://t.co/BbFuhYDxv3 — Francesco Molinari (@F_Molinari) March 2, 2018

He wouldn’t exactly be alone there. The lack of penalties for slow play on the PGA Tour has been an issue to many for several years. It took an odd situation in a team event last year for the PGA Tour to hand out its first slow-play penalty since 1995.

One fellow pro golfer chimed in on Molinari’s venting.

It was about time you got caught. You are slow. That’s the reason I don’t play with you any more. That and because I’m on @WebDotComTour. — Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño (@gfcgolf) March 2, 2018

