George Coetzee leads hometown event after Round 2 of Tshwane Open

George Coetzee used local knowledge to take the halfway lead in the $1.2 million Tshwane Open. The South African returned an 8-under-par 64 to get to 11 under.

Pretoria Country Club is Coetzee’s home course.

The 31-year-old went bogey free in the second round. He has a one-shot advantage over Finland’s Mikko Korhonen and Felipe Aguilar of Chile.

The three-time European Tour winner said earlier in the week that home course advantage didn’t automatically mean he would do well. However, all three of Coetzee’s wins have come on home soil, including the 2015 Tshwane Open.

He began his round on the 10th hole and quickly got into contention with six birdies in seven holes.

“I’m happy to have posted two pretty good rounds,” Coetzee said. “I’ll try and just focus on playing decent golf and posting good numbers for the weekend.

“It was a nice stretch on the back nine – my front nine.

“On the front nine – my back nine – I felt like I played pretty well. I just didn’t get the ball in the hole, but I guess that’s the way golf works.

“My short game feels good and it keeps me in the mix.”

Coetzee missed cuts in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship and the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, but rallied in the last event of the European Tour’s Middle East swing by finishing eighth in last week’s Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. So he arrived in his hometown with some form. That and playing over his home course might just bring him his fourth European Tour victory.

Korhonen matched Coetzee’s 64 and might have something to say about the home favorite’s chances. He placed second in last year’s Tshwane Open. The 37-year-old Finn has the added incentive of still looking for his first European Tour victory.

Two-time European Tour winner Aguilar lost his card last year and had to go the Qualifying School to get it back.

Julian Suri’s chances of a second European Tour victory took a serious hit when the former Duke player struggled to a 74 to drop 31 places to T33.