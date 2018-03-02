VIDEO: Jason Dufner holes out for eagle after ball spins back 40 feet

Dustin Johnson had a hole-out eagle Friday at the WGC-Mexico Championship, so how about another!

Jason Dufner joined that party during the second round at Chapultepec Golf Club, and his hole-out eagle may have been more mesmerizing.

Duf’s was no ordinary hole-out, as he used a hill beyond the hole at the par-4 16th to get the ball to funnel back some 40 feet all the way into the cup. Enjoy…

It hasn’t been a strong week for Dufner overall, as he has opened with a pair of 72s to sit in a tie for 47th in the 64-man field.

But this is a nice bright moment from his first 36 holes.