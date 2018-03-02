John Rahm working on temper, feels 'horrible' about several incidents

John Rahm has won twice already on the PGA Tour at age 23 and recently reached No. 2 in the Official World Golf Rankings. There have been a few outbursts along the way.

Rahm is known for his fiery on-course demeanor and has had some well-publicized blow-ups, including a memorable incident during Round 2 of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills when he slammed his wedge and kicked it on the ground. He also threw a bunker rake after a poor shot in the same round and reportedly slammed his clubs in anger several times at the Waste Management Phoenix Open earlier this year.

Rahm has said in the past that he needs to let his anger out in short bursts to avoid major blow-ups. This week at the WGC-Mexico Championship, he said he’s still working to control his temper.

“A lot of times I feel horrible for what I do and I just need to learn and keep getting better,” Rahm said. “It’s a work in progress. A lot of people can tell you, especially my head coach in college who knows me pretty well, it’s gotten really good in the last six years. So I just hope it keeps getting better and it gets to a point where this is not a worry for me.”

Rahm won the CareerBuilder Challenge in January after his first PGA Tour win at the Farmers Insurance Open last year at Torrey Pines. He also won the Irish Open and the DP World Tour Championship on the European Tour.

He said his temper was improving until the recent California stretch.

“It’s an ongoing work and there’s ups and downs,” Rahm said. “I feel like it was pretty good up until the last few weeks on the West Coast swing. Maybe it wasn’t the best it could have been, but if we don’t get some bad moments or stumbles, it’s never going to get better.”

The Spaniard shot 4-under 67 in Round 1 of the Mexico Championship and was solo seventh entering the second round. He’s donating money to the Mexican Red Cross for every birdie and eagle this week to help those affected by a recent string of three earthquakes that killed nearly 500 people in September. An 8.2 magnitude quake in Mexico City, where the Mexico Championship is held, resulted in more than 350 deaths.

Rahm is pledging $1,000 for every birdie and $3,000 for every eagle. He carded six birdies Thursday to total $6,000 thus far.

“Hopefully I get a lot of birdies and a lot of eagles to help out as much as possible,” Rahm said.