Live blog: 2018 WGC-Mexico Championship, Round 2

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the WGC-Mexico Championship played in Mexico City.
We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…
How to follow the action:
All times Eastern
- TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Friday, 2-7 p.m.; Saturday, 12-3 p.m.; Sunday, 12-2 p.m.); NBC (Saturday, 3-6 p.m.; Sunday, 2-6 p.m.)
- PGA TOUR RADIO: Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.
- PGA TOUR LIVE: Friday, 12:15-7 p.m.
- ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage
• • •
WGC-Mexico Championship Tracker
UPDATE NO. 1 (12:20 p.m. ET): The second round is underway. The leader, Louis Oosthuizen, just went off. And Jordan Spieth (-1) and Rickie Fowler (-3) are off in less than 20 minutes. So we’ll have plenty of action to update early.
A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Comments