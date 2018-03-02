Martin Kaymer gives video update on wrist injury, unsure of return date

Is Martin Kaymer’s Masters status in jeopardy? We can’t say yet. But his preparation will certainly be stilted.

Kaymer, 33, withdrew mid-tournament at last week’s Honda Classic, citing a wrist injury. It was his first career mid-tournament WD.

But now came the follow-up: Was this a one week thing or something more serious for the former World No. 1?

Kaymer took to Twitter on Friday to update his status. He revealed in a video there that he went home to Munich to get things checked out and the doctor said he had a misplaced bone in his right wrist.

The misplaced bone caused a “misfunction” in the wrist as well as irritation and inflammation, according to Kaymer. The German added on that he’s gotten injections over the last few days.

In order to get his health back, Kaymer has decided to rest.

When will he return? Kaymer isn’t sure. In the meantime, he said he would stay at home and work on some personal projects.

Here’s his full message: