Shubhankar Sharma, 21, takes surprise lead at WGC-Mexico in 1st PGA Tour start

Here is a recap of the second round of the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City:

LEADING: Well, this is not the name we expected to be in front through 36 holes.

Shubhankar Sharma opened Friday with a tap-in eagle after driving the first green and birdied his final three holes to close out a 5-under 66 and take a one-shot lead at 11 under. The 21-year-old Indian player is on top halfway through his first PGA Tour start.

Yes, his first PGA Tour start … ever.

His lack of intimidation is no surprise, though. Sharma has earned his first two European Tour wins in recent months, vaulting him to the top of the Race to Dubai. In November, he was ranked outside the top 500 in the world. Now, he’s No. 75.

By the way, he’s a rookie on the European Tour with just seven career starts on the circuit before this season. Incredible stuff.

There’s a long way to go in this tournament, but clearly Sharma is once again displaying his massive talent. He wishes to be on the PGA Tour. Will he be a member by Sunday after completing his Tour debut? We don’t know yet, but he’s put himself in position for the win to do just that.

CHASING: Sergio Garcia fires a 6-under 65 to move into a tie for second at 9 under. He’s there alongside Xander Schauffele and Rafa Cabrera Bello. Louis Oosthuizen, the first-round leader, is in a tie for fifth at 7 under after a Friday 71. Dustin Johnson, the defending champion, and Bubba Watson are also in that group at 7 under.

SHOT(S) OF THE DAY: Johnson and Jason Dufner both produced eagle hole-outs. So, naturally, they had to tie for this honor.

SHORT SHOTS: Jordan Spieth (67) climbs to a tie for 14th at 5 under. He’s there alongside Phil Mickelson after Lefty’s 69-68 start. … Rickie Fowler is T-20 at 4 under, as is Jon Rahm. … Justin Thomas sits in a tie for 38th at Even par. … Dufner is T-47 at 2 over.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air third-round coverage from 12-3 p.m. Eastern before NBC takes over from 3-6 p.m. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.