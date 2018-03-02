Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tee times, pairings, TV info: WGC-Mexico Championship, Round 3

Here are the tee times, pairings and TV info for Saturday’s third round of the 2018 WGC-Mexico Championship at Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City. (Note: All times Eastern)

TV info

  • SATURDAY: Golf Channel, noon-3 p.m.; NBC, 3-6 p.m.
  • SUNDAY: Golf Channel, noon-2 p.m.; NBC, 2-6 p.m.

• • •

Tee times, pairings

OFF NO. 1

  • 11:20 a.m.: Chris Paisley, Branden Grace, Francesco Molinari
  • 11:32 a.m.: Alex Noren, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Charl Schwartzel
  • 11:44 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Ross Fisher
  • 11:56 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Jhonattan Vegas, Russell Henley
  • 12:08 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Patton Kizzire, Rickie Fowler
  • 12:20 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Daniel Berger, Thomas Pieters
  • 12:32 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Adam Bland, Jordan Spieth
  • 12:44 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Kyle Stanley
  • 12:56 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Pat Perez, Dustin Johnson
  • 1:08 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Brian Harman
  • 1:20 p.m.: Shubhankar Sharma, Xander Schauffele, Rafa Cabrera Bello

OFF NO. 10

  • 11:20 a.m.: Paul Casey, Adam Hadwin, Kevin Kisner
  • 11:32 a.m.: David Lipsky, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson
  • 11:44 a.m.: Joost Luiten, Dylan Frittelli, Dean Burmester
  • 11:56 a.m.: Justin Rose, Jorge Campillo, Kevin Chappell
  • 12:08 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Dufner, Bernd Wiesberger
  • 12:20 p.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie
  • 12:32 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Peter Uihlein, Patrick Reed
  • 12:44 p.m.: Wade Ormsby, Abraham Ancer, Yuta Ikeda
  • 12:56 p.m.: Paul Dunne, Matt Kuchar, Yusaku Miyazato
  • 1:08 p.m.: Gavin Kyle Green, Brandon Stone
  • 1:20 p.m.: Brett Rumford, Haotong Li

