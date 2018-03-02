Tee times, pairings, TV info: WGC-Mexico Championship, Round 3

Here are the tee times, pairings and TV info for Saturday’s third round of the 2018 WGC-Mexico Championship at Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City. (Note: All times Eastern)
TV info
- SATURDAY: Golf Channel, noon-3 p.m.; NBC, 3-6 p.m.
- SUNDAY: Golf Channel, noon-2 p.m.; NBC, 2-6 p.m.
• • •
Tee times, pairings
OFF NO. 1
- 11:20 a.m.: Chris Paisley, Branden Grace, Francesco Molinari
- 11:32 a.m.: Alex Noren, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Charl Schwartzel
- 11:44 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Ross Fisher
- 11:56 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Jhonattan Vegas, Russell Henley
- 12:08 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Patton Kizzire, Rickie Fowler
- 12:20 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Daniel Berger, Thomas Pieters
- 12:32 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Adam Bland, Jordan Spieth
- 12:44 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Kyle Stanley
- 12:56 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Pat Perez, Dustin Johnson
- 1:08 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Brian Harman
- 1:20 p.m.: Shubhankar Sharma, Xander Schauffele, Rafa Cabrera Bello
OFF NO. 10
- 11:20 a.m.: Paul Casey, Adam Hadwin, Kevin Kisner
- 11:32 a.m.: David Lipsky, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson
- 11:44 a.m.: Joost Luiten, Dylan Frittelli, Dean Burmester
- 11:56 a.m.: Justin Rose, Jorge Campillo, Kevin Chappell
- 12:08 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Dufner, Bernd Wiesberger
- 12:20 p.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie
- 12:32 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Peter Uihlein, Patrick Reed
- 12:44 p.m.: Wade Ormsby, Abraham Ancer, Yuta Ikeda
- 12:56 p.m.: Paul Dunne, Matt Kuchar, Yusaku Miyazato
- 1:08 p.m.: Gavin Kyle Green, Brandon Stone
- 1:20 p.m.: Brett Rumford, Haotong Li
