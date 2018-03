The putt of the week? We think the winner might already be sealed.

Adam Hadwin came up with some magic at the par-3 third in the third round of the WGC-Mexico Championship when his best chance on a birdie putt was to take a crazy sideways line.

Well, he judged this one absolutely perfect, leading to an incredible birdie:

Yep, one heck of a putt.

And when Hadwin now is able to aim toward the hole, those putts should be a piece of cake.