VIDEO: Ross Fisher scores hole-in-one at WGC-Mexico Championship

How do you get going fast on Moving Day? Making a hole-in-one will help with that.

Ross Fisher produced the feat Saturday at the WGC-Mexico Championship. The Englishman took out a 9-iron at Chapultepec Golf Club’s par-3 third and used a slope left of the hole beautifully to funnel his ball right into the cup for an ace:

THAT is how you start the weekend.@RossFisher with a fantastic ace! 🎯️⛳️#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/eXa2FHLpec — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 3, 2018

Fisher makes the hole-in-one a day after a pair of eagle hole-outs landed from Dustin Johnson and Jason Dufner. The ace was actually Fisher’s only non-par on the front nine, as he went out in 2-under 33.

Regardless, he’ll have at least one shot from Saturday that will stick in his memory for a while.