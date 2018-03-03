Shubhankar Sharma retains lead at WGC-Mexico Championship; Phil Mickelson 2 back

Here is a recap of the third round of the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City:

LEADING: Shubhankar Sharma continues to disprove those who think he might fall back in the spotlight.

The 21-year-old Indian player birdied two of his first three holes Saturday and at one point doubled his overnight lead to four. While matters tightened late and Sharma made three bogeys in Round 3, by day’s end he still came in with a 2-under 69 and had retained his two-shot lead.

If you’re still in the dark on Sharma, here’s a brief synopsis:

Sharma is competing in his first career PGA Tour event, but nobody should doubt his credentials. The 21-year-old, as a rookie, earned his first two European Tour wins in recent months, vaulting him to the top of the Race to Dubai. In November, he was ranked outside the top 500 in the world. Now, he’s No. 75.

The leaderboard has inched up on him, as four are tied for second at 11 under.

But Sharma is still in prime position to win in his PGA Tour debut and to continue to jump up quickly in the golf world.

CHASING: Phil Mickelson is among that crew at 11 under. Lefty fired a 6-under 65 to vault 12 spots to T-2. He’s looking for his first win in five years. Sergio Garcia is also at 11 under after a third-round 69. Same goes for Rafa Cabrera Bello and Tyrrell Hatton, who fired a 7-under 64 on Saturday.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Ross Fisher made a hole-in-one at the par-3 third. Nothing can top that!

THAT is how you start the weekend.@RossFisher with a fantastic ace! 🎯️⛳️#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/eXa2FHLpec — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 3, 2018

QUOTABLE: “I think in a previous life I was a bumblebee.” – Phil Mickelson, commenting on this fan’s sign…

Phil asked about interesting sign on Saturday in Mexico. “In a former life I think I was a bumblebee.” So Phil. pic.twitter.com/MUcoSiQDno — Rex Hoggard (@RexHoggardGC) March 3, 2018

SHORT SHOTS: Justin Thomas set a new course record Saturday, firing a 9-under 62 to rocket 28 spots to solo 10th at 9 under overall. … Defending champion Dustin Johnson fires 68 and is T-6 at 10 under. … Pat Perez is also T-6 at 10 under. Perez was tied for the lead at one point Saturday but fell back with a bogey-double bogey stretch late. … Jordan Spieth is T-11 at 7 under. … Rickie Fowler sits T-21 at 5 under.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air final-round coverage from 12-2 p.m. Eastern before NBC takes over from 2-6 p.m. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.