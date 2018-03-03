The Forecaddie: Euro Senior Tour’s David MacLaren quietly caddies for daughter Meghan

European Senior Tour boss David MacLaren might be inundated with job offers from senior tour players if his daughter Meghan goes on to win the New South Wales Open in Australia.

Meghan, a former Florida International University player, fired her best score in her second Ladies European Tour season, a third-round, 6-under-par 65, to jump into a two-shot lead with 18 holes to play. The Forecaddie smiled when he heard dad is taking a break from his day job, boss of the Staysure Tour, to caddie for his 24-year-old daughter.

He’s definitely got the hang of one of the three “ups” crucial to caddying success: show up, keep up and shut up.

“He was helpful in that he didn’t say anything the whole way around,” joked Meghan, who won seven times at FIU.

“No, it was great to have him there, just to keep me calm and make sure I didn’t get ahead of myself. He deserves a lie down,” said Meghan, who earned the winning point for Great Britain & Ireland in the 2016 Curtis Cup. “He kept me talking about stuff that wasn’t related to my round, which was good, because I could have been a bit edgy otherwise.”

David MacLaren has increased the number of events on the Staysure Tour since taking up his role as chief executive two years ago. But getting his daughter over the winning line in Australia might be a far bigger achievement, The Man Out Front thinks.