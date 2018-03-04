10. Francesco Molinari

Top-25 in WGC-Mexico Championship continues fine run for sweet-swinging Italian.

9. Henrik Stenson

Skipped Mexico and we’re still waiting for the strong Swede to kick into gear.

8. Justin Rose

Never got into contention in Mexico and needs some spark heading toward Masters.

7. Rafa Cabrera Bello

Got into good position in Mexico and fashioned T-3 finish.

6. Alex Noren

Follows third in Honda Classic with top-15 in Mexico to continue great start to year.

5. Tyrell Hatton

Great performance in Mexico spoiled by bogey at 18th to miss playoff and place T-3.

4. Sergio Garcia

Contended in Mexico but came up short down the stretch to finish T-7.

3. Jon Rahm

Finished top-20 in Mexico after admitting anger-management problems.

2. Rory McIlroy

Skipped Mexico and hasn’t sparkled in three PGA Tour starts after good start to season in Middle East.

1. Tommy Fleetwood

Followed fourth in Honda Classic with top-15 in Mexico to continue great run.

