Forecaddie: Western Golf Association strikes again for the loopers

As if the Western Golf Association was not doing enough for the caddie, the organization behind the Evans Scholars Foundation is rolling out a new initiative to create more opportunities for youth caddying.

Called Carry the Game, the WGA has joined forces with the World Golf Foundation, U.S. Golf Association, PGA of America, First Tee and Youth On Course to get more young people into the game the way so many baby boomers started: making a few bucks carrying clubs.

“Some of golf’s greatest players, as well as many of the world’s most successful executives, emerged from the caddie ranks,” says WGA president and CEO John Kaczkowski.

The Forecaddie agrees that any news of efforts to encourage more kids to caddie would be encouraging. But when it’s driven by the organization that has developed a Caddie Academy, Caddie Club locator and Caddie Hall of Fame, the chances of such a program gaining traction seems more likely.

The Man Out Front hears Carry the Game will focus on collecting information in 2018 along with continued development of educational materials. It’s usually the adults who need reminding that letting young people loop is a healthier way to play the game, and better for the state of the game. Gwk