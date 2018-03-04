> FORECADDIE | THE MAN OUT FRONT
TMOF: Western Golf Association strikes again for the loopers
> BY THE NUMBERS
Analytics become an increasingly important part of golf (Dusek)
> AROUND THE TOURS
PGA: Phil Mickelson ends 1,687-day victory drought with WGC-Mexico win (Kilbridge)
LPGA: Michelle Wie ends 1,351-day victory drought with LPGA Singapore win (Nichols)
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: Steve Stricker ends 2,246-day drought with Cologuard Classic win (Kilbridge)
> COLLEGES
Hannah O’Sullivan taking course struggles in stride at Duke (Nichols)
It’s winning time at last for UCLA’s Lilia Vu (Casey)
> JUNIORS
Julian Perico represents Peru with fun-loving flair (Romine)
> GOLF LIFE
Mission impossible: Jennifer Poth aims to reform military golf facilities (Kaufmann)
> POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Rory McIlroy
19. Sergio Garcia
18. Tony Finau
17. Gary Woodland
16. Pat Perez
LPGA
10. Michelle Wie
9. Jessica Korda
European Tour
10. Francesco Molinari
9. Henrik Stenson
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
> EURO PERSPECTIVE
R&A again late to the game on women’s participation (Tait)
> MEDIA
Wie’s win worth wait – and lost sleep (Kaufmann)
> THE 19TH HOLE
Time to drop hammer on boorish fan behavior (Lynch)
> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
PGA Tour returns to Florida at Valspar
> LAST TIME
MORE: Contact us | Subscribe to print edition | Free email newsletters
Comments