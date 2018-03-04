Digital Edition
March 5, 2018

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 04: Phil Mickelson greets fans after winning the final round of World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship on a playoff hole against Justin Thomas (not in frame) at Club De Golf Chapultepec on March 4, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

March 5, 2018

March 5, 2018

> FORECADDIE | THE MAN OUT FRONT

TMOF: Western Golf Association strikes again for the loopers

> BY THE NUMBERS

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 06: A close-up of numbers on the main scoreboard during the second round of the WGC - HSBC Champions at the Sheshan International Golf Club on November 6, 2015 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Analytics become an increasingly important part of golf (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 04: Phil Mickelson gives a thumb up to fans on the 17th tee during the final round of World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club De Golf Chapultepec on March 4, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

PGA: Phil Mickelson ends 1,687-day victory drought with WGC-Mexico win (Kilbridge)

LPGA: Michelle Wie ends 1,351-day victory drought with LPGA Singapore win (Nichols)

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: Steve Stricker ends 2,246-day drought with Cologuard Classic win (Kilbridge)

> COLLEGES

Hannah O'Sullivan Duke Golf Team (Duke Athletics)

Hannah O’Sullivan taking course struggles in stride at Duke (Nichols)

It’s winning time at last for UCLA’s Lilia Vu (Casey)

> JUNIORS

Julian Perico represents Peru with fun-loving flair (Romine)

> GOLF LIFE


Mission impossible: Jennifer Poth aims to reform military golf facilities (Kaufmann)

> POWER RANKINGS

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 04: Justin Thomas reacts after making an eagle on the 18th hole during the final round of World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club De Golf Chapultepec on March 4, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

PGA Tour

20. Rory McIlroy

19. Sergio Garcia

18. Tony Finau

17. Gary Woodland

16. Pat Perez

PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS - JANUARY 28: Shanshan Feng of China hits her tee shot on the 3rd hole during the second round of the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic at the Ocean Club Golf Course on January 28, 2018 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LPGA

10. Michelle Wie

9. Jessica Korda

Feb 15, 2018; Pacific Palisades, CA, USA; Rory McIlroy reacts after teeing off the 12th hole during the first round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

European Tour

10. Francesco Molinari

9. Henrik Stenson

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

R&A again late to the game on women’s participation (Tait)

> MEDIA

SINGAPORE - MARCH 04: Michelle Wie of the United States of America wins the 2018 HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club on March 4, 2018 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

Wie’s win worth wait – and lost sleep (Kaufmann)

> THE 19TH HOLE

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 04: Fans watch the action on the 11th hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, at TPC Scottsdale on February 4, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

Time to drop hammer on boorish fan behavior (Lynch)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

PGA Tour returns to Florida at Valspar

(Image credits: Cover: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images; By The Numbers: Andrew Redington/Getty Images; Around The Tours: Rob Carr/Getty Images; Colleges: Hannah O’Sullivan Image via Duke University; Golf Life: Operation Support Military Golf; Power Rankings: Rob Carr/Getty Images (Thomas); Andy Lyons/Getty Images (Feng); Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports (McIlroy); Media: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images; The 19th Hole: Chris Condon/PGA Tour; Above: AndrewReddington/Getty Images)

> LAST TIME

Bubba’s BACK

(Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

