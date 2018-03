Justin Thomas finished his final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship Sunday with a glorious 119-yard eagle on the par-4 18th hole.

The hole-out gave Thomas a 64 for the day and a two-shot clubhouse lead at 16-under. A win would be his ninth PGA Tour victory.

Thomas had a terrific weekend, shooting 62 on Saturday.

But his final shot on Sunday was the stuff of legend.

And the Twittersphere liked what it saw.

Led by Jack Nicklaus.

The eagle has landed for @JustinThomas34! But this young man keeps soaring. — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) March 4, 2018

The Golden Bear was joined by a Ram.

And several others:

Wowww @JustinThomas34 … golf is the best game in the world… what a weekend 62,64, 🏆? — Pablo Larrazabal (@plarrazabal) March 4, 2018

Best thing I’ve seen in ages. And you knew he was gonna at least stiff it. If Tiger did that we’d have the tissues out and copious amounts of oil. Justin Thomas, you Sir, are a sick man. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) March 4, 2018