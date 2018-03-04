Live blog: 2018 WGC-Mexico Championship, final round

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the WGC-Mexico Championship played in Mexico City.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (12-2 p.m.); NBC (2-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (12-2 p.m.); NBC (2-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: 1-6 p.m.

1-6 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

WGC-Mexico Championship Tracker

UPDATE NO. 1 (12:15 p.m. ET): The leaders won’t tee off for some time. For now, let’s check in on the early guys.

Tommy Fleetwood is making the biggest move in this group, as he starts birdie-birdie-birdie to reach 6 under. He has since parred No. 4. Daniel Berger birdies two of his first three to also move to 6 under. The leader is at 13 under, so these guys are mainly just fighting for a better finish. Still, some strong starts Sunday!

