Live blog: 2018 WGC-Mexico Championship, final round

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 18: Tommy Fleetwood of England reacts on the seventh green during round one of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 18, 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the WGC-Mexico Championship played in Mexico City.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

  • TELEVISION: Golf Channel (12-2 p.m.); NBC (2-6 p.m.)
  • PGA TOUR RADIO: 1-6 p.m.
  • ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

WGC-Mexico Championship Tracker

UPDATE NO. 1 (12:15 p.m. ET): The leaders won’t tee off for some time. For now, let’s check in on the early guys.

Tommy Fleetwood is making the biggest move in this group, as he starts birdie-birdie-birdie to reach 6 under. He has since parred No. 4. Daniel Berger birdies two of his first three to also move to 6 under. The leader is at 13 under, so these guys are mainly just fighting for a better finish. Still, some strong starts Sunday!

