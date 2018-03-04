10. Michelle Wie

Victory in Singapore goes along with pair of top-11 finishes; leads tour in putting.

9. Jessica Korda

Followed victory in Thailand with a top-10 finish while fighting heat and fatigue.

8. Brooke Henderson

Runner-up showing at HSBC for a third top-10 of 2018.

7. Jin Young Ko

Three consecutive 67s in Singapore gives rookie third top-7 finish.

6. Anna Nordqvist

Slow start at Sentosa held Swede to T-24 in second start of season.

5. So Yeon Ryu

Quietly closed last week with a 64; ranks fourth in birdies.

4. Ariya Jutanugarn

Three double-bogeys at HSBC kept Thai star from thriving.

3. Sung Hyun Park

Quiet start for a player ranked second in GIR and third in driving distance.

2. Lexi Thompson

A non-factor for the first time in 2018. Never took less than 30 putts.

1. Shanshan Feng

Late double in Singapore put her in 30th, worst finish since mid-October.