10. Michelle Wie
Victory in Singapore goes along with pair of top-11 finishes; leads tour in putting.
9. Jessica Korda
Followed victory in Thailand with a top-10 finish while fighting heat and fatigue.
8. Brooke Henderson
Runner-up showing at HSBC for a third top-10 of 2018.
7. Jin Young Ko
Three consecutive 67s in Singapore gives rookie third top-7 finish.
6. Anna Nordqvist
Slow start at Sentosa held Swede to T-24 in second start of season.
5. So Yeon Ryu
Quietly closed last week with a 64; ranks fourth in birdies.
4. Ariya Jutanugarn
Three double-bogeys at HSBC kept Thai star from thriving.
3. Sung Hyun Park
Quiet start for a player ranked second in GIR and third in driving distance.
2. Lexi Thompson
A non-factor for the first time in 2018. Never took less than 30 putts.
1. Shanshan Feng
Late double in Singapore put her in 30th, worst finish since mid-October.
