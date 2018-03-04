Digital Edition
LPGA power rankings - Week of March 5-11

PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS - JANUARY 28: Shanshan Feng of China hits her tee shot on the 3rd hole during the second round of the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic at the Ocean Club Golf Course on January 28, 2018 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

10. Michelle Wie

Victory in Singapore goes along with pair of top-11 finishes; leads tour in putting.

9. Jessica Korda

Followed victory in Thailand with a top-10 finish while fighting heat and fatigue.

8. Brooke Henderson

Runner-up showing at HSBC for a third top-10 of 2018.

7. Jin Young Ko

Three consecutive 67s in Singapore gives rookie third top-7 finish.

6. Anna Nordqvist

Slow start at Sentosa held Swede to T-24 in second start of season.

5. So Yeon Ryu

Quietly closed last week with a 64; ranks fourth in birdies.

4. Ariya Jutanugarn

Three double-bogeys at HSBC kept Thai star from thriving.

3. Sung Hyun Park

Quiet start for a player ranked second in GIR and third in driving distance.

2. Lexi Thompson

A non-factor for the first time in 2018. Never took less than 30 putts.

1. Shanshan Feng

Late double in Singapore put her in 30th, worst finish since mid-October.

