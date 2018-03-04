Here are the PGA Tour golf power rankings for the week of March 5-11, 2018.

20. Rory McIlroy

Questions continue to pile up, but McIlroy is not far removed from back-to-back top-3s in Middle East.

19. Sergio Garcia

After T-33 in PGA Tour season debut at Honda, he looked much better in T-7 at WGC-Mexico.

18. Tony Finau

Final-round 74 left him at T-27 in Mexico, but he’s been runner-up twice this season.

17. Gary Woodland

In three starts since Phoenix Open win, he’s gone MC, T-49 and most recently T-50.

16. Pat Perez

T-20 in Mexico City was his best finish since T-4 at Kapalua. Won last fall in Malaysia.

15. Rafa Cabrera Bello

Had a chance to win Sunday at Chapultepec, but his putter cost him and he tied for fourth.

14. Hideki Matsuyama

Eyeing return at Bay Hill after withdrawing from Valspar Championship with injury to left wrist/thumb.

13. Tommy Fleetwood

Closed strong (67-66) in Mexico to finish T-14 and crack the top 10 in the OWGR for the first time.

12. Patton Kizzire

Was starting to lose steam after two victories earlier this season, but bounced back with T-12 against strong WGC field.

11. Patrick Cantlay

Closed with 66 to post T-30 in Mexico. Won last fall in Las Vegas and nearly won at Riviera two weeks ago.

10. Rickie Fowler

Dipped to T-37 with closing 75 at Chapultepec. Has been hit or miss this season.

9. Alex Noren

His PGA Tour record this year is impressive: T-2, T-21, T-16, third, T-14.

8. Brian Harman

His T-5 at WGC-Mexico marked his fifth top-5 finish of the season.

7. Justin Rose

Won three times internationally to close 2017, but his T-37 finish in Mexico City was his worst finish since MC at PGA Championship.

6. Phil Mickelson

Followed streak of three consecutive top-6 finishes with victory at WGC-Mexico Championship, his first win since 2013 British Open.

5. Jordan Spieth

Double bogey on 71st hole in Mexico cost him a top-10, but he’s not far off entering Valspar.

4. Jon Rahm

After T-20 in Mexico, has now gone four starts without a top-10 since winning CareerBuilder Challenge.

3. Jason Day

Skipped WGC event and plans to return at Arnold Palmer Invitational riding momentum from win at Farmers and T-2 at Pebble Beach.

2. Justin Thomas

Fails to join Arnold Palmer as only players in Tour history to win three playoffs in a season, but pads FedEx Cup lead with runner-up in Mexico.

1. Dustin Johnson

World No. 1 failed to defend his title at Chapultepec, but his T-7 finish is his eighth consecutive showing of T-17 or better.