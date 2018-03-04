Phil Mickelson mistakes 54-hole leader Sharma for media, leading to hilarious exchange

Shubhankar Sharma’s play has been the story of the week at the WGC-Mexico Championship. Apparently Phil Mickelson didn’t get the memo.

Sharma, the surprise 54-hole leader, revealed that prior to Saturday’s third round he saw Mickelson on the practice green and decided to approach him.

This was about to be a beautiful moment of a 21-year-old greeting one of his idols as a peer. And then, well…

“Me and my caddie went up to (Mickelson). He thought we were media and he said, ‘Not right now, after the round,’ ” Sharma said with a laugh, via Golf Channel. “Then he just realized and said, ‘So sorry, I thought you were media.’ He said ‘Hi.’ I said ‘Hi.’ Then he made a few putts and he came back to me and said, ‘Have a good day.’ It was nice.”

That is too good.

Imagine being the 54-hole leader at one of the biggest events in golf and you go up to Phil Mickelson and he mistakes you for a media member. That’ll be a great story for Sharma to relay endlessly.

In fact, here’s him talking about it some more…

"He probably thought we were media and said, ‘Not right now. After the round." 😂 Shubhankar Sharma will NEVER forget the first time he met Phil Mickelson. 👍 pic.twitter.com/K1U4ARlmrv — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 4, 2018

In case Mickelson wants to get caught up on Sharma’s credentials, the Indian player is a two-time European Tour winner this season and leads the Race to Dubai (as a rookie). And he carries the 54-hole lead in Mexico in his first career PGA Tour start.

All in all, this was certainly an unexpected moment for Sharma. But it kind of seems like Mickelson accidentally made it even better.

It does make us wonder, too … if Mickelson ends up winning Sunday – he starts the round two back – should Sharma sit in with the media members in his winner’s press conference? Would Phil even notice?

That is something we would like to see for many reasons.