Phil Mickelson rises to 18th in Official World Golf Ranking

Phil Mickelson moved up 16 spots to 18th in the latest Official World Golf Ranking after winning the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday.

Mickelson, 47, hadn’t won since the 2013 British Open, a victory that moved him to second in the world at the time. Before he posted three straight top-6 finishes coming into the WGC event in Mexico City, Mickelson had dropped to 49th in the OWGR.

This is the highest Mickelson has been ranked since he was 18th after a T-55 finish at the 2017 Shell Houston Open.

Justin Thomas, who lost to Mickelson in a playoff at Chapultepec Golf Club, replaced Jon Rahm as No. 2 in the world.

The top 10: Dustin Johnson, Thomas, Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day, Tommy Fleetwood.

Tiger Woods, off this week, climb a spot to No. 388. He’ll play the next two weeks, at the Valspar Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational.