Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Phil Mickelson rises to 18th in Official World Golf Ranking

Getty Images

Phil Mickelson rises to 18th in Official World Golf Ranking

PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson rises to 18th in Official World Golf Ranking

Phil Mickelson moved up 16 spots to 18th in the latest Official World Golf Ranking after winning the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday.

Mickelson, 47, hadn’t won since the 2013 British Open, a victory that moved him to second in the world at the time. Before he posted three straight top-6 finishes coming into the WGC event in Mexico City, Mickelson had dropped to 49th in the OWGR.

This is the highest Mickelson has been ranked since he was 18th after a T-55 finish at the 2017 Shell Houston Open.

Justin Thomas, who lost to Mickelson in a playoff at Chapultepec Golf Club, replaced Jon Rahm as No. 2 in the world.

The top 10: Dustin Johnson, Thomas, Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day, Tommy Fleetwood.

Tiger Woods, off this week, climb a spot to No. 388. He’ll play the next two weeks, at the Valspar Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational.

, , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home