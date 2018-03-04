VIDEO: Phil Mickelson speaks Spanish to tell fans he'll sign autographs post-round

Phil Mickelson knows how to engage with fans, we bet you knew that. But did you know he can do so in multiple languages??

Prior to Sunday’s final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship, Mickelson was interacting with fans. It appeared plenty wanted autographs and Mickelson couldn’t oblige at the moment.

Normally Mickelson might at this point note that he’d sign after the round. But with a mostly Spanish-speaking crowd, you’d think Mickelson would be forced to walk past without saying anything in this case.

Not so! Lefty whipped out his Spanish skills to inform the crowd he would sign after the round, and it was so, so beautiful:

If you need the transcription at the end, here you go: “Voy a firmar después de a la ronda.”

That roughly translates to “I’m going to sign after the round.”

We’re not Spanish experts, but from our years of schooling in the language, that seemed like pretty solid stuff.

Whatever the case, that’s an A+ for effort.

Lefty’s reputation with the fans remains intact. Nothing will stop him from connecting with his legion.

Even a language barrier.