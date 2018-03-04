Phil Mickelson tops Justin Thomas at WGC-Mexico to end long victory drought

Here is a recap of the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship at Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City:

WINNER: Phil Mickelson and Justin Thomas faced off in the PGA Tour’s eighth playoff of the season Sunday at the WGC-Mexico Championship. Mickelson was looking for his first win in 1,687 days. Thomas searching for his first victory in eight days.

In the end it was Mickelson breaking his long victory drought, defeating Thomas with par on the first playoff hole, the par-3 17th, to earn his first win since the 2013 British Open.

Thomas, who won the Honda Classic last week, made six birdies and an eagle as part of a closing 7-under 64. Thomas shot 62 in Round 3 and tied the Tour record for final 36-hole score in relation to par at 16 under (Stuart Appleby, 2010 Greenbrier Classic).

Thomas’ eagle was his best shot of the week, as he holed out from 119 yards for the walk-off eagle at the par-4 16th.

Thomas led by two shots after the eagle, but Mickelson responded. He birdied Nos. 15 and 16 to tie Thomas at 16 under, and then parred out to force the playoff after his final-round 66. His birdie at 16 was vintage Mickelson, as he sank a crucial breaking putt from just inside 20 feet.

Mickelson entered the week having notched three straight top-6 finishes on Tour.

“He’s been playing so well for so long right now, and he’s due,” said Mickelson’s former caddie, Jim “Bones” Mackay, during the final round.

Turns out, he was.

JUST MISSED: Tyrrell Hatton had himself an emotional Sunday. The Englishman carded a 4-under 67 to finish T-3 with Spain’s Rafa Cabrera Bello, a shot behind Mickelson and Thomas at 15 under. While Hatton made five birdies, including three on his first four holes, and an eagle, he also carded three bogeys, including one at the par-4 18th, where he failed to get up and down from a tough lie in the rough just off the green. Still, the finish was Hatton’s best on the PGA Tour.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Thomas’ walk-off eagle at the par-4 18th in regulation was crazy!

QUOTABLE: “I don’t know what to say. It’s been a tough go the last four years, not playing my best, but to have the belief that I was going to get there and finally break through and do it feels incredible. I believe that more is to come. … I try to look calm on the outside, but on the inside I’m shaking and I enjoy that; that’s what was so fun, and that nervousness starting the round, before the round and all the preparation, all those nerves that you feel, I haven’t felt that in a long time because I haven’t been in the last group in a long time, and so it’s been really fun.” – Mickelson

SHORT SHOTS: Jordan Spieth hit a shot from the water at the par-3 17th hole, but double-bogeyed the hole and ended up shooting 1-under 70 and tying for 14th at 8 under. … World No. 1 and defending champion Dustin Johnson tied for seventh at 12 under, his eighth straight top-17 finish. … India’s Shubhankar Sharma, 21, led after 54 holes but shot 3-over 74 to finish T-9 in his PGA Tour debut. … Brian Harman (T-5) now has five top-5 finishes this season.

UP NEXT: Tiger Woods will play the Valspar Championship for the first time at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla. Follow all the action on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.