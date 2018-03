Here’s a look at the major professional golf tournaments for the week of March 5-11, 2018.

PGA Tour

WHAT: Valspar Championship

WHEN: March 8-11

WHERE: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead), Palm Harbor, Fla.

European Tour

WHAT: Hero Indian Open

WHEN: March 8-11

WHERE: DLF G&CC, New Delhi, India

Web.com Tour

WHAT: El Bosque Mexico Championship

WHEN: March 8-11

WHERE: El Bosque CC, Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico

PGA Tour Champions

WHAT: Toshiba Classic

WHEN: March 9-11

WHERE: Newport Beach CC, Newport Beach, Calif.