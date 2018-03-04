Steve Stricker after emotional 1st PGA Tour Champions win: 'I cry every time'

Steve Stricker earned his first PGA Tour Champions victory on Sunday in the Tucson, Ariz. He then got emotional.

“It’s been a long time,” said Stricker, fighting back tears after winning the Cologuard Classic. “I cry every time, but it means a lot. You know, it’s hard to win. It’s hard to win anywhere and it was building on me.”

"It's been a long time. I cry every time." An emotional @stevestricker with some honest words after his win at the Cologuard @TucsonClassic. pic.twitter.com/duDX1ALsJQ — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) March 5, 2018

Stricker, 51, was runner-up at the Arizona-based event last year and was T-2 in his 2018 PGA Tour Champions opener last month at the Chubb Classic.

The last time Stricker had won on any tour was 2012, when he captured the PGA Tour’s Hyundai Tournament of Champions at Kapalua.